Ontario is laying out its plan to help students catch up after two years of disruption because of the pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it’s supported by his government’s historic investments in education and starts with students being back in classrooms, on time.

It also includes the full school experience with extracurriculars like clubs, band, and field trips.

Lecce says the plan is made up of five components including new tutoring supports to fill gaps in learning, preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow, and providing more money to build schools and improve education.

The province has allocated $26.5 billion for elementary and secondary education for the upcoming school year.

While the plan is based around in-person learning, parents will still have the choice to have their kids learn from home.