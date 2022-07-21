The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) will install warning signs at Gravenhurst’s Muskoka Bay Park, Huntsville’s Port Sydney Beach, and Lake of Bays’ Dwight Beach.

The levels of E. coli at the trio of beaches is above the provincial standard of 200 per 100 mL.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open. However, officials with SMDHU warn anyone going for a dip risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.