- Advertisement -

Parents and guardians in Ontario will be able to book COVID-19 vaccines for their young children starting a week from today.

As of 8 a.m. July 28th, appointments will be available for children aged six months to under five years through the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal and the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating primary care providers and pediatricians, as well as at participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics.

Immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 will also be eligible to schedule their second booster dose that day if at least six months have passed since their first booster.

The Ontario government is also extending COVID-19 paid sick days to March 31, 2023.