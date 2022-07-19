- Advertisement -

With a heat wave charging through the region, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is helping residents prepare.

“When temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke,” health officials say. “During the heat, you should be careful of your health and look for ways to avoid overheating.”

One of the most important things to do when it’s hot out is to stay hydrated. According to the officials, never wait until you feel thirsty because that’s a sign of dehydration.

With the hotter-than-usual weather, Environment Canada officials add that the effects of heat illness are: swelling, rash, cramps, dizziness/fainting, exhaustion, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing/heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Officials recommend that when the temperature is as high as it is in parts of Muskoka to stay inside and to stay cool. Draw blinds to prevent radiant heat from entering homes and place electric fans in hot spots. However, officials remind that fans will not prevent heat-related illness during extreme heat events.

If anyone is spending time outside, wear sunscreen and reapply it when necessary, wear a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Officials say to keep physical activity to a minimum.

No matter the situation, they add to keep a close eye on children and seniors.