Only one day after the swim advisory at Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach was lifted, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has put one in place once more.

The advisory comes only a few days before the 2022 Ontario Open Water Championships are set to be held on the waters. The competition is set to be held this Saturday and Sunday.

Jason Harnett, Communications Specialist for the Town of Gravenhurst, says despite the advisory it’s likely the event will go forward. He says town staff will provide an update if that changes.

SMDHU officials say the geometric mean of the samples collected from the beach was 212 E. coli per 100 mL, which is above the provincial standard of 200.

While there is a swim advisory in place, the beach is still open. However, officials with SMDHU warn anyone going for a dip risks developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

Officials add to avoid dunking your head underwater or swallowing water.

A swim advisory is also in place at Hanna Park Beach in Muskoka Lakes.