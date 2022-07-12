- Advertisement -

The Huntsville OPP responded to a bomb threat at a commercial building on Old North Rd.

After an investigation that lasted nearly an hour, it was determined that there was no explosive device on site.

The OPP Explosive Disposal Unit, officers with the Huntsville OPP detachment, and members of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department were part of the investigation. Old North Rd. was closed for around 45 minutes while they searched the area.

However, Constable Jeff Handsor says a mischief investigation has been opened. He asks anyone with information about what may have happened to call the detachment at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.