Work is underway to replace the parking systems at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

The Huntsville hospital will be first with sequential lane closures happening between July 11 and 15. The same will happen at the Bracebridge hospital between July 18 and 22. The work is pending the weather, so delays are possible.

The work will see all parking gates replaced, touch-free methods introduced, and now debit payments will be allowed at both the pay-on-foot stations in the hospital lobby and at the parking gates at the exit.

While a new parking system will be in place at both hospitals, the parking rates will not change. The first 15 minutes will be free, a $3 rate applies for the next 30 minutes, and $2 for each subsequent half-hour after that up to a maximum of $7. Day passes will remain $10, weekly passes $30 and monthly passes will stay $50.

“Replacing the obsolete infrastructure that is 15 years old with new modern-day technology will mean more convenience for our commuting public, and patients and families accessing the hospitals,” says Cheryl Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer for Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.