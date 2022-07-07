- Advertisement -

The Bracebridge OPP needs help identifying a group of four females who are suspected to have stolen from a downtown Bracebridge business.

Provincial Constable Taryn Molnar says the group stole from the Daughters of Indie on Manitoba St. on June 29. She says the thieves used a “classic distraction technique” to get away with a handful of items.

Anyone that may have information about what happened is being asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-210-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Molnar adds that any business that has been the victim of shoplifting should report it to the police.