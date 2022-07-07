- Advertisement -

The improvements to Wilson’s Falls Trail in Bracebridge are underway and will continue throughout the summer.

According to Gillian Mitchell, Parks and Trails Foreperson for the Town of Bracebridge, the goal of the redevelopment project is to make improvements to the trail with the end goal being the creation of a “trail network that will provide a positive, safe, and sustainable trail experience.”

The first closure as part of the work, announced Thursday morning, will see Wilshier Blvd. Spur Trail and Douglas Dr. Spur Trail closed. “Wilson’s Falls Trail will be temporarily closed effective Thursday, July 7, 2022, until further notice,” explain town staff. “The closure is necessary to permit redevelopment of the trail infrastructure. Signs and barricades will be placed at the closed trail sections.”

Mitchell says the town’s Active Transportation Advisory Committee wants Wilson’s Falls Trail to be a signature trail.

In Bracebridge’s 2022 budget, $30,000 from the town’s reserve fund was earmarked for the development of the trail.

Another $50,000 was set aside to replace the stairs along the path and for “additional trail development.” The soon-to-be installed signage is estimated to cost around $20,000.

Town staff add other closures will be announced throughout the summer as the work continues.