The Bracebridge Bandshell Concert Series is returning after a two-year hiatus.

It kicks off July 6 with the Hopheads. A new band will play from 7 until 8:30 PM every Wednesday until Sept 7.

This season’s lineup includes country and folk artists, rock cover bands, an acapella group, and singers covering pop songs. Clancy says the idea was to appeal to a broad audience. “There is something in the lineup for all ages and musical preferences,” she says.

Jennifer Clancy, Bracebridge’s Manager of Economic Development, says the concerts are free, but donations are being accepted. All the money from each concert will go to the performer. “After two years without live music events this is a great opportunity to show some support for our talented local musicians,” she says.

Starting on July 13, some downtown businesses will be open later to accommodate the concerts. “It’s an opportunity to explore downtown or have a meal before heading to the show and really make an evening out of it,” Clancy says.

A list of which businesses will be open late has not been finalized. Clancy says to keep an eye on the Bracebridge BIA’s website.