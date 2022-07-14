Listen Live
Win Chicken Sandwiches for a Year

Stuff your beak with wickedly delicious food!

Enter for your chance to win Chicken Sandwiches for a Year* (Gift Card valued at $500) courtesy of Coop Wicked Chicken, Port Carling!

Enjoy our famous southern fried, juicy seared, or slow-roasted pulled chicken sandwiches at any of our locations year round, including Hamilton, Burlington and our NEW locations opening this Summer / Fall in Mississauga across from Square One Shopping Centre, Niagara Falls, Waterdown and Kitchener!

Coop Wicked Chicken is where punk-rock meets rustic henhouse and where the food is always #tastyascluck! We are a 80’s & 90’s inspired nostalgia-loving restaurant open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunches! 

The lucky winner will be announced Thursday, August 11th!

Offer ends August 10th, 2022.

*Gift Card valid at any Coop Wicked Chicken location.


