The rehabilitation of the Bala Falls bridge is underway.

“You can still access Bala Falls Rd.,” Mayor of Muskoka Lakes Phil Harding says in a video posted to the township’s social media pages.

The road will be closed from Walker St. to the north side of the CP rail train bridge. However, Harding says the southern entrance to the road will remain open. “When you exit Bala Falls Rd., you need to turn northbound on highway 169,” he says in the video. “If you want to head southbound, you’re going to have to go north and do a u-turn in the shield parking lot just north of the train bridge and Muskoka Rd. 38.”

For the duration of the project, Harding says shops will remain open. He encourages everyone to visit the shops.

The current estimate from town staff is the work on the bridge will be done by Dec. 2022. In the town’s 2022 budget, $2.5 million was earmarked for the project over the next two years.

The work started on July 4. According to town officials, the project will include repairs to the existing foundation, replacement of the superstructure and railings, and reconstruction of the approaches to the bridge. “The township will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it continues to upgrade the township’s infrastructure,” said Kalleen Turchet, Communications Advisor, on June 22.