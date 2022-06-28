- Advertisement -

Two dogs were saved from a house fire in Dwight by the employee of a neighbouring business.

The Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department says firefighters responded to a structure fire on Highway 35 around 1:00 p.m. Monday. No occupants were in the home at the time, except three dogs.

An employee saved two of the dogs, but a third died in the fire, according to the department. Officials say the fire was limited to the room of origin and quickly put out, but smoke and heat damage to the rest of the home brings the total damage estimates to $400,000.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.