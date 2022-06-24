Newly elected Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith will serve as the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.
Smith was officially sworn in as MPP Thursday in a ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto.
“What an honour and a thrill as I swore my oath as MPP for the incredible Parry Sound-Muskoka,” he said on social media afterwards. “Thank you to all who helped get me to this point, especially my incredible family.”
Smith wasn’t the only notable addition to Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet. Sylvia Jones was named as the new Health Minister and Deputy Premier .
Jones takes on those roles from Christine Elliott who didn’t run for re-election.
Timmins-James Bay MPP George Pirie is the new Minister of Mines, which previously was part of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. His mandate is to develop the ring of fire. The MPP for Kenora-Rainey River Greg Rickford was named the Minister of Northern Development and returns as Minister of Indigenous Affairs.
Meanwhile, Stephen Lecce returns as Education Minister, Peter Bethlenfalvy as Minister of Finance and Caroline Mulroney as Transportation Minister.
The new cabinet has 30 MPPs, which is two more than Ford’s previous one.
Ford has announced a rare summer session in the Ontario Legislature so that the budget can be passed.
With files from Casey Kenny