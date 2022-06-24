- Advertisement -

Newly elected Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith will serve as the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Smith was officially sworn in as MPP Thursday in a ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

“What an honour and a thrill as I swore my oath as MPP for the incredible Parry Sound-Muskoka,” he said on social media afterwards. “Thank you to all who helped get me to this point, especially my incredible family.”

Smith wasn’t the only notable addition to Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet. Sylvia Jones was named as the new Health Minister and Deputy Premier .

