- Advertisement -

It looks like you’ll need to bring your own water to Algonquin Park if you’re staying in some of their campgrounds.

In the last week, several locations have issued boil water advisories. These include Raccoon Lake, the Tea Lake Campground, the East Beach Picnic Area, the Rock Lake Campground, the Art Gallery, The Kearney Lake Campground and the Highway 60 Trailer Dump and Fill.

In all cases, Park Staff say water is unsafe for drinking unless boiled for a full minute. Unless boiled, they say the water is not safe for filling drinking containers, brushing teeth, or preparing food or baby formula.

The Algonquin Logging Museum has issued a “Do Not Drink” order for their location. Staff are urging people to not use water at this location at all.

Park Staff also say that the Booth’s Rock Trail is currently closed. They say due to unsafe bridge conditions, visitors should stay off this trail and obey all posted signs.

**Written by Trevor Smith-Millar