Starting July 20, Community Living Huntsville will be raising money for its transitional housing initiative.

The initiative is for marginalized young men with developmental liabilities who have experienced homelessness.

The second annual auction will see more than 80 items from local artists up for bid. The goods will include paintings, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, woodwork, and hand-painted canoe paddles.

“We launched our transitional housing initiative to offer short-term housing with related supports to people we support who have experienced homelessness, so they can build the stability, skills, and community connection needed to be in the running for permanent housing in our community,” says Jennifer Jerrett, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Living Huntsville. “The initiative relies on fundraisers, donations, and charitable grants. Your auction bids will help pull young adults with developmental disabilities out of precarious conditions and into a better future.”

Bidding opens Monday and will continue until July 4 at 8 PM.

“I believe in the great work that community living does in our town and, as a local artist, this is my way to contribute to one of the initiatives that support people with developmental disabilities,” says Helena Renwick, a Huntsville artist who has contributed her piece, Whimsical Pine, to the auction. “There is an excellent mix of fine art, photography, jewelry, and limited reproductions in the auction this year. People should bid on the pieces to support Community Living and, in turn, receive beautiful art created and donated by local artists.”

In the first year of the fundraiser, $6,000 was raised in support of community living’s pathways program