Bracebridge OPP responded to reports of gunshots being heard in the area of Lofty Pines Dr. in Gravenhurst Tuesday night.

As of 9:30 PM Tuesday, Insp. Jason Nickle, the Bracebridge OPP Detachment Commander, says the situation is “resolved.”

He confirmed that one person was taken to hospital with injuries. Nickle says he isn’t able to confirm any other information.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says officers received calls about the reported gunshots around 7 PM. There was heavy police presence from the time officers arrived at the scene a short time later until around 9:30.

Nickle adds to expect an ongoing police presence in the area for “some time.”

“I would like to express my appreciation to the public for their cooperation and patience during this situation,” Nickle says.

At no point when the incident was active was there a threat to public safety, he adds.

The investigation is ongoing.