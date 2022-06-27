Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeContestsThe Rock Golf and Dine Sweepstakes
Contests

The Rock Golf and Dine Sweepstakes

Challenge your golf game and afterwards relax and unwind over delicious dishes at Muskoka’s hidden gem!

Enter for your chance to win an incredible Golf and Dine Prize Package* from The Rock in Minett, ON!

Prize Package includes;
A round of 18 Holes of Golf for Two + Cart Rental and a $100.00 Gift Card to the Grill and Patio.

The Rock is a world-class golf facility designed by legendary golfer Nick Faldo. Sculpted on the shores of Lake Rosseau in Muskoka Ontario, The Rock is one of Canada’s most beautiful courses.

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, July 25th!

Enter Now!

Offer ends July 24th, 2022.

*Prize must be used during the 2022 Golf Season; Winner must call the phone the Pro Shop to book your tee time at 1-866-765-ROCK (7625) and will be given their $100.00 Gift Card for The Rock Grill and Patio when they come to check in for their Tee Time. (GC must be used on the same day as the golf; unused funds are forfeited; cannot be used for alcohol). 


Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
 
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

More

In The News