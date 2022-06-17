Listen Live
Steamship Cruise Giveaway

Enjoy sailing the lakes of Muskoka in turn-of-the-century style and comfort!

Enter for you chance to win 2 Adult Tickets for a 1.5 Hour cruise on the Wenonah II plus admission to the Discovery Centre courtesy of the Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre!

Join us for an afternoon cruise onboard the spacious and comfortable Wenonah II to witness the unforgettable scenery of Lake Muskoka. A fully licensed bar is available onboard for your cruising pleasure – choose a refreshing beverage from our lineup of local craft brewers.

The Discover Centre is open from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and your tickets are valid all day with last entry at 3:00 pm. Come and explore our one-of-a-kind museum that inspires curiosity and feeds your imagination. There is something for everyone.

You haven’t truly experienced Muskoka, if you haven’t sailed on one of our steamships! 

The lucky winner will be announced Friday, September 16th!

Offer ends September 15th, 2022.


