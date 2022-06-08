- Advertisement -

A permanent fixture honouring Indigenous Peoples has been installed in Huntsville.

The “Commitment Rock” is a boulder engraved with the town’s land acknowledgement statement, located in the park between Town Hall and Trinity United Church. A pair of bronze children’s moccasins will sit on top in honour of Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

“I’m so happy that it’s in. It’s been a while coming and it was a pretty exciting day yesterday when it finally came to town,” says Karin Terziano, Mayor of Huntsville. “I know the moccasins haven’t been installed yet, but I know they’re coming. Maybe today even, or certainly this week.”

Terziano adds that culturally-significant Indigenous plants will soon be planted around the rock, and a bench will be installed at a later date. She says they will start with sweetgrass, as there’s still a bit of concern about whether cedar, tobacco, and sage will grow properly in the soil.

“I think it represents our ongoing commitment to recognize that we’re on Indigenous territories. It’s also partly to recognize the travesty of the residential schools,” says Terziano. “It’s going to be a place where our residents and visitors can stop and reflect.”

Joyce Crone, a Huntsville resident and Mohawk woman who worked with Terziano on the project, says it’s a meaningful gesture.

“I absolutely love it. I think it’s very, very honouring,” says Crone. “On a community level, I just think the mayor’s done an excellent job of pushing this through in her term. It’s a good step forward, because I think even though it’s just a recognition, it is meaningful.”

According to Crone, the east-facing orientation of the boulder is significant to several First Nations in the area, and the indentation on top can accommodate a smudge bowl.

She relates that she ran into another Indigenous resident at the boulder, who was pleased to know what the fixture represents.

“The stone is holding space for the children we lost, and survivors of residential schools, for the relationship of settler to Indigenous in this community and for the land,” says Crone.