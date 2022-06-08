- Advertisement -

Huntsville’s Main St. construction will likely be finished sooner than expected.

That’s according to Tarmo Uukkivi, the town’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, who made a noise bylaw exemption request for overnight work to town councillors Wednesday morning.

Council approved the ask for up to two nights of work, sometime between June 13 and June 17.

“Basically we go to bed Monday night and wake up Tuesday morning, and the entire project is complete downtown, less some of the deficiency work that needs to be completed,” Uukkivi told council. “So that is what we’re looking to do, basically get it done in one shot, minimal impact to traffic and to life downtown.”

According to Uukkivi, the town will inform affected residents in advance through local media, signage, and delivering notices directly to people’s homes.

Uukkivi added that the major traffic detours should no longer be necessary after the overnight work, with the deficiency work done via localized lane closures.

He says that deficiency work includes some underground camera work, replacing cracked sidewalks, and planting the final batch of roadside trees, all scheduled to to finish before the end of June.

In a phone call after the council meeting, Uukkivi said the remaining sidewalk pours and most of the tree planting would be in the current Centre St. to Lorne St. stretch of Main, with a few trees also planted east of Centre.