Eight tourism projects throughout the region are getting a combined total of nearly $2 million in federal “non-repayable” funding.

The funding is part of the $8.7-million in FedNor funding for nearly 60 tourism projects in the north through Canada’s Tourism Relief Fund

According to FedNor’s Minister, Patty Hajdu the money will help create local jobs, support businesses, and welcome more visitors to “beautiful Northern Ontario”.

All eight projects combined are slated to bring with them over a hundred jobs and help maintain hundreds more throughout the region.

According to officials, the local projects receiving funding are:

The Town of Parry Sound is getting just under $500,00 to complete a re-design of the Bobby Orr Hall of Fame’s exhibit space in time to coincide with the facility’s 20th anniversary next year.

The Georgian Bay Biosphere Reserve is getting $159,871 to develop sustainable eco-adventure and cultural tourism products aimed at creating value-added experiences for tourists with a special focus on Viking’s Great Lake Cruise liners.

The Park to Park Trail Association is getting $102,500 to support the development of interpretive signage and associated digital interpretive programs to enhance the tourism experience in the regions of Parry Sound, Muskoka, Almaguin Highlands, and Algonquin Park.

$100,000 is going to Nobel-based Katawoda Cottages to improve its operations to enable the resort to operate year-round. Specifically, the funding will be used to upgrade one kilometre of dirt road leading to the camp to ensure safety and accessibility in all four seasons.

Patterson Kaye Resort is getting $500,000 to construct four new cottages and refurbish 11 existing cottages to help ensure the operator remains a vital part of the Muskoka tourism industry moving forward.

The Town of Gravenhurst is getting $357,500 to enhance the Muskoka Wharf, create new product offerings at the waterfront as well as revitalize five waterfront facilities including the sports services building, two sets of public washrooms, a public picnic shelter and the Muskoka Discovery Centre.

$162,000 is going to the Township of Muskoka Lakes to remove and replace the existing municipal dock with a new dock that will create a Southern access point by water to Bala.

Santa’s Village is getting $100,000 to install a sanitary line along five kilometres of municipal roadway, enabling the theme park and campground to reclaim land being used as a septic bed, allowing for expansion as well as future growth into the shoulder and winter seasons.