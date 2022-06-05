A fatal ATV crash in Lake of Bays is being investigated by the Huntsville OPP.

On June 4th, around 3 PM, officers, alongside other first responders, responded to a single-ATV crash on Dickie Lake Road. Gosia Puzio with the OPP Central Region says the initial investigation found the westbound ATV hit a hydro pole after leaving the path.

Puzio says the lone rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver has been withheld until family members are notified.

Puzio asks anyone with information about what may have happened to call the provincial police at 1-888-310-1122.

“ATV riders are reminded to take all precautions,” Puzio says. “Know your limits, stay within them and always wear an approved well-fitted helmet with chinstrap securely fastened”