The local YMCA is kicking off its annual Move to Give campaign, with a goal of $75,000 across Simcoe-Muskoka.

The fundraising campaign runs June 4 to 11, with events at the Y’s Huntsville and Gravenhurst locations.

Saleem Hall, Employment Specialist at the Y, says the funds go towards the organization’s programs to keep people active and healthy.

“Costs are going through the roof. So whether it’s food, transportation, energy costs, or even housing, people are forced to make a tough decision,” says Hall. “Do I send my kid to camp or do I put food on the table? Can I join a gym membership to help with my mental health, stress, and overall physical health, or do I fill up my car with gas? These are tough decisions for people to make, and we’re trying to make it a little bit easier for members in our community to move through that space.”

On Tuesday June 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Huntsville location at 60 King William St. is setting up multiple exercise bikes and a treadmill, inviting people to take a shift on one of the machines. Staff will also give tours of the office, to give the community a sense of what services are available.

Hall says local municipal officials and emergency services will be participating, to try and surpass the 129 kilometres biked at the location last year. The goal is to raise $3,000 at that location.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and learn what your local YMCA has been doing to support our shared community,” says Hall. “You know, pedal if you want, walk if you want, put a couple of coins in the jar, but really just come out and have fun, build awareness for how we support individuals who might need a little hand up.”

On Friday June 10, the Gravenhurst YMCA at 101 Centennial Dr is setting up two exercise bikes, with the location’s Centre Manager biking 100 kilometres starting at 9:00 a.m.. According to Dale Rowe, the Y’s General Manager of Philanthropy, people can join in on the second bike.

The location is also holding two first-come first-serve fitness classes as part of the fundraiser: an On the Move class from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and an Aquafit class from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m..

Rowe says people can raise money in any community with the Passport Challenge, which lets people choose how they want to fundraise.

“Hitting up a lake or the local pool and getting active in the water, some are gardening. We’re just trying to encourage any accessible activity,” says Rowe. “Going for a walk, sharing your favourite trails, getting out at night looking at the stars, even creating your own challenge. We just want people to have fun, be active, and raise money for a good cause.”

Rowe says all funds stay where they are raised, with an option to donate to the area of greatest need.

You can support the Huntsville effort by donating to the Huntsville Heroes team, or the Gravenhurst effort by choosing the location at the Move to Give website.