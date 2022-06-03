Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney [front, third from right] was joined by representatives from all nine organizations (Photo supplied by: Town of Bracebridge)

The Town of Bracebridge has distributed $9,000 in grants to nine non-profit agencies through its Community Grant Program.

The organizations getting funding this year are:

Alzheimer Society of Muskoka: $1,500 to offset the cost of running a future public awareness campaign

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Muskoka: $1,500 to support Youth Engaged 4 Life program

YWCA of Muskoka: $1,500 to offset the costs of their summer programming

Bracebridge Seniors Citizens Centennial Club: $1,000 to distribute marketing material using Canada Post

Bracebridge United Church: $1,000 to help with kitchen renovations in support of their Out of the Cold program

Muskoka Paddle Club: $750 to purchase a canoe or kayak trailer

Muskoka Rowing Club: $750 to purchase personal flotation devices and replacement cartridges

Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club: $650 to purchase a mobile roadside sign to advertise club programs

Muskoka Paddle Club: $500 to support the expansion of their outreach programs

“Council is very pleased to support the work of these amazing groups in their contribution in making our community a better place in which to live,” Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney says. “These agencies engage volunteers in meaningful ways to make positive impacts in Bracebridge and the surrounding area.”

The program was established in 2009 and since then town officials boast they have distributed over $100,000 in one-time funding for non-profit organizations’ projects.

The application process will open again in the fall.