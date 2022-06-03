It’s a historic night in Ontario.

Ontarians have voted in a majority government for Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative Party with an overwhelming 82 seats at Queen’s Park. That’s six more seats than in the last election in 2018.

But, also tonight two other party leaders have stepped down from their roles.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath announced her resignation tonight after the party regained Official Party status but lost 21 seats provincewide, unofficially only winning 29 seats. Horwath said, “it’s time to pass the torch.”

And after failing to win his own home riding Liberal leader Steve Del Duca has also resigned his post. The Liberals only won 9 seats in this election. The Ontario Liberals will remain without official party status.

In his victory speech, Premier-elect Doug Ford said the PC party has made history and thanked voters in Ontario. Ford said the victory is not for him or the PC party but a victory for the people of Ontario.