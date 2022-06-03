Polls in the 43rd Ontario election have closed and the counting has begun.

Residents across Parry Sound-Muskoka and the rest of Ontario voted today on election day. Here is a look at the unofficial local results:

This article will be updated throughout the night with the latest local results

However, because of an “unexpected delay,” Elections Ontario says 19 polling stations, including two in our riding, will be open later. Polling station 52 will stay open until 9:10 while polling station 30 will be open until 9:30. Elections rules dictate that all polls in a riding must have completed voting before any results can be reported.

Results will not be available until after 9:30.