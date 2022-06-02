A Huntsville singer-songwriter’s first headliner at the Algonquin Theatre will help out the local hospital.

Briar Summers will take the stage Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a benefit concert for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF).

“My stuff is kind of pop-rock,” says Summers. “At the show we’re going to do a mix of my originals, we’re going to do some J’aime Payne originals. She’s my guitarist and backup vocalist, [and] her stuff is more folk-y. And we’ve got some covers spanning the decades.”

Summers will also be accompanied by local musicians Jamie Bestwick, Daniel Dennis, and Logan Coey. With her debut album “From the Ashes” dropping last year, Summers says the concert will feature a mix of songs from that album, as well as new originals.

The young artist is no stranger to the venue– she’s previously performed as part of local musical groups.

She’s also no stranger to fundraising for the HHF, having performed at its Garden Art Tour fundraiser last year. Summers says it was a natural fit.

“They’re great for the community, and I’m super into healthcare, that’s what I’m going to school for,” says Summers. “They also gave me a scholarship for university, which I’m super thankful for. So it’s just what I can do to give back.”

Proceeds from the concert will go towards new medical equipment at the Huntsville Hospital. You can buy tickets at the Algonquin Theatre’s website, and find Summers on Bandcamp, Facebook, and Instagram.