Huntsville Public School (HPS) will host its first ever Eco-Fest this weekend.

More than 50 local vendors, presenters, and workshops will be on school grounds with sustainable goods, foods, and information from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, organized by the HPS Parent School Council.

Council chair Stasi O’Hare says it’s a way to let the community know what’s out there.

“We wanted a place that would bring these types of folks together, so the community would know where they could go to get natural bug spray, where can they go to understand more about the environment, the watershed, [or] as simple as a craft vendor that’s local,” says O’Hare. “Those craft vendors are keeping the money in our economy, and their environmental footprint is quite low, so we encourage handmade crafters and food growers to come out and participate.”

O’Hare says vendors are coming from all around Muskoka, with presentations from environmental groups and experts, including from the District of Muskoka. Local musician Sawyer Lance will provide live music.

“This’ll be an opportunity for them to see how they can make a difference,” says O’Hare of participants. Every person can make a difference in trying to control our carbon footprint, trying to make this planet a safe, better space. Because if we’re not hopeful and working towards these type of things, then the future looks grim, and that’s certainly not what we want to address with our kids.”

She adds that it’s important to start the conversation on the environment early.

“There’s a school full of kids over there pretty charged up about the event,” says O’Hare. “It aligns with the values we have as a parent council, and what we want our children to have in terms of responsibility to the planet.”

According to O’Hare, the funds raised from the event will go right back into HPS, to purchase things such as smart boards, audio equipment, and sports gear.

She adds that admission is free, and anyone who comes is entered to win several door prizes, including vouchers for basketball camp, mini-putt, and goat walks.

More information can be found at the event’s website.