Explorers’ Edge has created the “Big Applause Awards” as a way to recognize the many tourism employees in the region.

“I think we get caught up as a community and as professionals in trying to attract employees to the region to work because the workforce is the concern right now, but we want to take a step back,” James Murphy, Executive Director of Explorers’ Edge, says.

He adds most, if not all, have been putting in long hours. With a busy summer approaching, Murphy says now is the time to let the tourism sector know how much they’re appreciated.

“We are now at a point where our frontline staff are going to be putting in long hours, 80 hour weeks, and putting in a lot of time to make sure the tourism industry, our main industry, succeeds this season,” Murphy says.

Anyone can submit nominations for the following categories until June 9:

Transferable Skills

The Exceptional Communications Award

The Above & Beyond Customer Service Award

The Innovative Problem Solving Award

Contribution

The Employer Applause Award

The Guest/Patron Applause Award

Fellow Staff Applause Award

The Future of Tourism Award: Regional Secondary Schools

Each winner will get $200 to spend at a “tourism-related” business in the region. Murphy says a celebratory luncheon will be held at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa in late June to announce the winners.

He adds they have already received many “heartfelt” nominations which Murphy says is exactly what they were hoping for. “It makes you realize what makes this community so special,” he goes on to say.

Murphy says they’re planning to make the Big Applause Awards an annual tradition.