Huntsville OPP is investigating a break-in at the Algonquin Cafe food truck on the Huntsville waterfront.

Bill Martin, the eatery’s general manager, says someone smashed the window of the truck and attempted to rob the register at around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fortunately, Martin says the till is emptied before closing every night, and nothing else was taken or damaged.

“At this point, what we’re doing is boarding up all the windows to prevent this from happening again,” says Martin. “It’s pretty minimal, I mean considering what could have happened. Again, we were really lucky.”

Despite the lack of serious damage, Martin says it was disheartening to wake up to a phone call from the OPP.

“We’re working hard to keep this business alive and keep our employees working, and something so small is huge for us. It was quite devastating this morning to see this,” says Martin. “There’s been a lot of hard work that goes into this, and I’d just like to say I’m really disappointed in whoever did it.”

Martin also has some words for the would-be thief.

“If you’re that hard up for cash, maybe you should just come and ask for it,” says Martin. “There’s a lot of people in this town that help others who deserve help.”

Martin adds he wishes the Downtown BIA would extend over the river to help with security, as businesses feel “a little bit left out.” He also thanked the OPP for their help in the matter.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.