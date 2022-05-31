The Town of Gravenhurst has distributed $99,387.37 through its Community Improvement Plan (CIP) to support 14 property improvement projects.

The cost of the individual projects ranges from $15,000 for building facade, landscaping, repair, and structural work at Sawdust City to $304 going to the Animal Hospital Gravenhurst for structural improvement work.

“With the initiative to develop a more attractive, safe, and efficient area for existing and future residents, the Community Improvement Plan provides an incentive to develop an environment that’s attractive to new investment into the town and, of course, encourages the ongoing maintenance, redevelopment, upgrading, and improving the physical environment with our urban area,” explains Nicole Hilton, Economic Development Coordinator for Town of Gravenhurst.

She adds the projects have until October 2023 to be completed.

The CIP program has been in place for a decade and town officials say they facilitated more than $10 million in improvement projects.

In December, Hilton says council approved extending the boundaries of the program into Bay Street and the Muskoka Wharf. “Our urban core does go beyond our downtown strip,” she says.

“The expansion of the Community Improvement Program boundaries is another important step in providing programs and services that enhance the overall impressions of our community,” Mayor Paul Kelly says. “With more owners having access to this incredible tool to make improvements to their properties, we truly can see all the positive efforts being made to make Gravenhurst an attractive location for visitors, residents, and new businesses.”

Hilton says the application process will open again in January.