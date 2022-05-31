After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Music on the Barge is set to return to Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Music on the Barge will be returning this year,” Fred Schulz, Coordinator for Music on the Barge says. “It’s been two long years that the stage has sat empty.”

The concert series has been a summer tradition in Gravenhurst for five decades, according to Shulz, who adds that anyone showing up can expect the same experience they’re used to. “We’ve got something for everybody,” he says of this year’s lineup.

Schulz says fan favourites like The Good Brothers and The Beckett Family will return to the stage, alongside new acts. One of the new acts he’s most excited about is The Liverpool 4, which Schulz says is one of Canada’s top Beatles tribute bands.

The concerts are free, But Schulz says cash donations will be accepted. The first show is on July 3 and the following eight shows will be held every Sunday after that. They will all start at 7:30 PM.

Schulz recommends anyone showing up bring a lawn chair, blanket, water bottle, and anything else they think they need to enjoy the show.

“We have so many local residents, and our summer folks, that come to our barge concerts so I can’t wait to see those folks and have a visit with them in the park,” he goes on to say.

That excitement, Schulz adds, extends to the performers, who he says are thrilled to be able to get back on the stage. “The barge is a very unique spot for the performers, too,” Schulz says.