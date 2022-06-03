Get ready to rock this Canada Day at legendary Muskoka venue The KEE to Bala with one of Canada’s iconic rock bands!

Enter for your chance to win 4 VIP Tickets* to see OUR LADY PEACE on Friday July 1st, 2022 courtesy of The KEE to Bala!

Enjoy skip the line entry privileges upon arrival, comfortable VIP viewing area located on the second floor mezzanine, private unisex washrooms and un-restricted patio access throughout the night!

The lucky winner will be announced Tuesday, June 28th!

Happy Canada Day Muskoka!

Enter now!

Offer ends June 27th, 2022.

*Winner to pick up VIP wristbands at the will call / ticket window upon arrival!

