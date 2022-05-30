Two students from the University of Toronto are undertaking the work (Photo supplied by: Jason Harnett)

The Town of Gravenhurst’s “successful” partnership with the University of Toronto is continuing.

Students with the school’s Institute of Forestry Management and Conservation are undertaking an urban tree assessment. Caroline Kirkpatrick, Manager of Operations for the Town of Gravenhurst, says they will be focusing on urban trees on municipal right-of-ways and road corridors. She adds that trees on private property and other municipal properties will not be part of this phase of the study.

The idea, Kirkpatrick explains, is to identify what the next steps are to preserve the natural environment in Gravenhurst. She adds it will give the town information on tree canopy, health and other attributes, which will contribute to the development of the town’s tree management program.

“We do enjoy our environment and we want to maintain that environment,” Kirkpatrick says.

Kevin Myers, who is going for his Masters of Forestry, and Ahmad Nazari, who is studying Landscape Architecture at the University of Guelph, are doing the work. Kirkpatrick says the town oversees the operation as does Danijela Puric-Mladenovic, Professor at the Institute of Forestry & Conservation at Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design at the University of Toronto.

“The two students are out and about,” Kirkpatrick says. “We meet up with them frequently to understand any pain points, address them in the field if need be.”

“Part of this program will be to provide the necessary tools for residents to identify tree health in their backyard, to look at tree canopy, to look at how to manage their trees and maintain tree health. that will be part of the education program, it’s just not going to implemented in this phase,” Kirkpatrick goes on to say.

The work will be ongoing until August 2022.