By the end of the week, the intersection of Lorne and Main in Huntsville will reopen to vehicles.

That’s according to Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, who says they’re going back to an earlier form of the detours.

“This one will likely be for about two weeks, as they finish off the base coat of asphalt on Main St.,” says Uukkivi. “And then from there, we will likely have to briefly close the intersection of Lorne and Main again for just a few days, to finish off the work in that intersection.”

Traffic will be detoured onto Minerva St. and Caroline St., with Caroline remaining one-way westbound from Centre St. to Lorne.

“Take your time and please do consider the one-way on Caroline, given that it is through a school zone, and it’s for the protection of the children there,” says Uukkivi.

According to Uukkivi, Diggin’ Downtown is still on track to finish by the end of June, and he says he does not expect a fifth stage to be needed.

Uukkivi also says they’ll likely need one night of overnight work near the end of the month to apply the top coat of asphalt and road markings. He adds that will go to town council for a noise bylaw exemption, likely at their regular June meeting, and that advance notice will be given via official channels and local media.