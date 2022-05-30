Hundreds of walkers made their way up and down Manitoba Street for the fundraiser (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

Nearly $21,000 has been raised for the 6th Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.

This year marked the return to hosting the event in person at Bracebridge’s Memorial Park. Well over 100 people showed up, most in colourful outfits representing their fundraising groups.

The event was a collaboration between the YWCA Muskoka and Muskoka Pride. The money raised will be split between the two organizations.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen violence rise, we’ve seen people sheltering at home really struggling with mental health issues, particularly young people,” said Hannah Lin, Executive Director of the YWCA.

She added hosting the event in person again further helps build awareness about what’s happening in our community. She says that, for events like this, it’s important to be very visible in the community.

“The young people need to learn as early as possible that all genders are great,” said Lin. “However you identify, however you present yourself socially, however your friends present themselves, we’re all humans and every human deserves to be treated equally.”

That’s why, she said, it’s important for them to get in front of young people early. The programs the YWCA offers, like Boy’s Quest, start with youth as young as nine. “The sooner they hear it, the more that it becomes part of who they are,” explained Lin.

Griffin McIntyre, a grade 10 student at Gravenhurst High School (GHS), took part in the walk with some of his classmates who are part of the Gravenhurst Gender Sexually Alliance (GSA). “I’ve dealt with a lot of homophobic comments and also a lot of assault-related issues and I thought if I could do this it would help make the issue more noticed,” said McIntyre.

Throughout the event, McIntyre had a pride flag draped over his shoulders and, when the walk began, was first in line as everyone walked up and down Manitoba Street. “It feels incredible, very great, especially to be able to walk in front of everyone else and lead the crew,” he said after the walkers returned to Memorial Park.

McIntyre added that it’s incredibly important for young people to share their experiences. “If we’re silent when we’re kids, and silent when we grow up, we’ll never speak about what happened to us and it’s very important that we express ourselves now so we can learn to love ourselves,” he said.

The students were selling items, like pride pins, they created and were able to raise $500. Aimée Bulloch-Moore, who teaches visual arts and ceramics at GHS, said all that money will be donated to the YWCA.

Shawn Forth Pride, Promotions for Muskoka Pride, was happy about the picture-perfect weather Saturday.

“Everyone needs to be part of this conversation,” he said. Whether it’s violence against women or those who identify as LGBTQ2S+.

Forth added he was proud to see students from Gravenhurst and Huntsville High School there. “It’s great to see them taking the initiative and being involved,” he said, adding that Muskoka Pride frequently works with the GSAs. Forth said they play a big role in helping to end gender-based violence.

Bracebridge’s Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney made time for the event, one that he’s attended every year since its inception in 2014. “It’s one that, quite frankly, I don’t think I’ll ever miss,” he said.

He added that the YWCA and Muskoka Pride combined help thousands of people in our community, so showing up to their events and donating to them is important to him.