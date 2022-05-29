The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWEN) was used by the OPP in Georgian Bay.

On May 28, Monica Hudon, Communications for SIU, says police “became aware” of a 72-year-old man on a boat on the Georgian Bay who was in “possession of firearms.”

She explains the provincial police’s marine unit and a tactical team located him and an “interaction ensued” before multiple ARWENs were discharged “in the direction of the man’s boat.” Officers were able to apprehend him and he was taken to hospital. Hudon says he was not diagnosed with any serious injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to call 1-800-787-8529 or report online.

The SIU invokes its mandate whenever a firearm, like an ARWEN, is discharged.