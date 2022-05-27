Several charity events are happening in our area this weekend.

The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s is staying virtual on Sunday. All funds stay local to Parry Sound and Muskoka for the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka.

On Saturday, the Trek for Tourette is back in person at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst, also running virtually on Sunday. It raises awareness and funds for Tourette Canada, both in the area and nationally.

On Sunday, Walk a Mile in Their Shoes runs in person at Bracebridge’s Memorial Park, raising funds for youth programs at both YWCA Muskoka and Muskoka Pride, as well as awareness for gender-based violence.