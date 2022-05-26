Three residents, including Huntsville’s former fire chief, have stepped forward to run for mayor of Huntsville, but that doesn’t include the incumbent head of council.

This will be the second time Tim Withey runs to be mayor. He previously ran in 2014. He’s served two terms as a town councillor.

He is running against Reuben Pyette-Bouillon, the owner of Independent Taxi in Huntsville.

Also running will be Steve Hernen. He’s previously served as the town’s Fire Chief and left his most recent role as Director of Operations and Protective Services in February.

In Lake of Bays, Terry Glover will look to be re-elected as mayor of the township. Robert Lacroix will look to remain as the councillor for Ridout Ward.

Meanwhile, two new candidates have filed their papers intending to run to represent Brunel Ward. Monty Clouthier, who is the President of the Huntsville Junior-C Otters, and Terry Sararas, who unsuccessfully ran to fill a council vacancy in 2015, will have their names on the ballot for October’s municipal election.

Jaden Hollinshead, Peter Johnston, and Gordie Merton will vie to win a seat at the District of Muskoka’s council table representing Gravenhurst. Incumbents Sandy Cairns and John Gordon will be running for re-election.

Archie Buie plans to run to be re-elected as the councillor for Bracebridge’s Draper Ward.

No candidates have declared their intention to run in Georgian Bay as of yet.

The deadline for potential candidates to file their nomination papers is August 19, while the municipal election will be held on October 24.