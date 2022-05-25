Spring hydrant flushing is underway throughout Muskoka.

The flushing will be ongoing until the end of June and will be happening in all six municipalities.

When the hydrants are flushed, there might be slight discolouration or the water coming out of the taps might appear cloudy and, possibly, at reduced pressure.

The water is still safe to use and drink, however, officials say discoloured water may stain clothing.

If you do spot discoloured water, the officials recommend running colour water through your bathtub tap or another tap until it clears up.

While the flushing is ongoing, there may also be puddles in the street since water could be flushed onto the roads.

Staff with the district’s public works department turn on the hydrants during spring flushing and release large amounts of high-pressure water. “While it may appear that water is going to waste, there are several benefits,” officials say. It confirms the hydrants are working properly, assesses the available flow to the hydrant, allows the district to deliver the “highest quality water possible” to customers, and removes mineral and sediment build-up from the water mains.