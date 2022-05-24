The OPP is issuing a warning to drivers after three separate instances of vehicles hitting moose at Algonquin Park.

Provincial Constable Catherine Yarmel says to always be aware of your surroundings by actively scanning both sides of the road for signs of wildlife. She adds to pay attention to warning signs that are posted along the road and to drive at a safe speed.

The warning comes after the Killaloe OPP investigated three crashes last week involving moose.

The first happened on May 16, shortly before 4 PM. An SUV ran into a moose on Highway 60 near Killarney Lodge. The 66-year-old driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On May 20, just before 10 PM, Yarmel says a van struck a moose on Highway 60, the park’s west gate. The 35-year-old driver and four occupants were not injured.

The last happened two days later when a car struck a moose at the same spot. The 40-year-old behind the wheel was not injured.

All cars had to be towed and the three moose that were struck died.