Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeContestsEzra Brooks Fire Pit Giveaway
Contests

Ezra Brooks Fire Pit Giveaway

Get in the spirit of the great outdoors and elevate your fireside relaxation game!

Enter* for your chance to win an Ezra Brooks Branded Fire Pit courtesy of Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey!

Perfectly suited to cool Canadian evenings in the summer when you’re at the cottage, the fire pit is manufactured from cold-rolled steel for years of durability, with sturdy legs that are welded in place to prevent from wobbling. Comes fully assembled for immediate use!

Elevate your game with Ezra Brooks!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 1st!

Enter now!

Offer ends July 31st, 2022.

*Contest entrants must be 19+ years to enter.


Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

More

In The News