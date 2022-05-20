Huntsville’s Muskoka Heritage Place (MHP) is returning in full this year.

The historical site reopens for the season on May 21.

“The seasonal staff are really looking forward to having visitors back on site at full capacity, getting that feeling of prior to the pandemic,” says Jillian Jordan, Manager of MHP.

MHP’s opening came a few weeks late last year, and many offerings were either not available or ran at reduced capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the museums and hands-on activities at the Pioneer Village. According to Jordan, that is not the case this year.

“We’re going full blast with school lessons, candle dipping, sample their scones. We also are bringing back the pioneer settler clothes, so you can dress like a settler in Muskoka in the late 1800s,” says Jordan. “We have the games, laundry day. So it’s really full tilt into our activities and demonstrations here.”

Jordan adds the site’s trains will likely be able to run at full capacity, with social distancing requirements lifted. She says social distancing is still encouraged across the grounds, but not required.

“Fingers crossed that we’ll be able to be at full capacity our whole season. We’re really excited to be able to offer that full experience again,” says Jordan. “I know it’s been a long time coming, we’ve had a lot of hurdles to overcome during the pandemic, so we’re excited to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

You can find more information at Muskoka Heritage Place’s website.