If you have already made up your mind about who is getting your vote in the provincial election you can cast your ballot beginning today.

Advance polling stations have opened in all 124 ridings across the province. The hours for advance polls are from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Advance voting is also available at returning offices and satellite offices from May 21 to May 27.

The 10 locations in our region are:

From May 19 to 28:

Bracebridge Memorial Arena at 169 James St.

From May 21 to 27:

Elections Ontario office in The Beatty Building at 26 James St. in Parry Sound

Elections Ontario office in the Canada Summit Centre at 20 Park Dr. in Huntsville

Gravenhurst Legion, Branch 302 at 290 Veterans Way

From May 21 to 26:

Bobby Orr Community Centre at 7 Mary St. in Parry Sound

From May 21 to 23:

Britt Byng Inlet Seniors Centre at 843 Riverside Dr. in Parry Sound

Baxter Ward Community Centre at 25 Community Centre Rd. in Georgian Bay

Port Carling Memorial Community Centre at 3 Baily St. in Muskoka Lakes

Burk’s Falls Arena at 220 Centre St.

Near North Enviro-Education Centre at 140 Main St. in Sundridge

Greg Essensa, the province’s chief electoral officer says they are trying to make voting easier, “Starting today (Thursday), voters in Ontario can cast their ballots during 10 days of advance voting. As part of our modernization efforts, voters can use the Elections Ontario app to find their advance voting locations and get a scannable version of their voter information card—one of the many ways we are working to make voting easier.”

If you have received your voter information card the location of the advance poll in your area is on there. Take that card with you when you go to vote. You do not need it to vote but you will be asked to show one piece of identification showing your name and address.

The deadline to vote by mail is quickly approaching. If you would like this option you must apply by May 27th. Once the application is approved you will receive a voting kit in the mail.

Election Day is June 2nd and polling stations will be open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm for in-person voting.

With files from Mathew Reisler