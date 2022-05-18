A 32-year-old woman is facing assault charges after leaving a youth with minor injuries and throwing their bicycle in a lake, according to police.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says it happened at Ungerman Park in Gravenhurst on Sunday around 3:30 PM. She says the victim hid until the adult left.

The bicycle has not been recovered.

Bigley says the victim was a third party in a dispute between the adult and another group of youths who she says were “horsing around.” She didn’t go into details on how that dispute started but says the victim was not involved with the other youths or the adult before the assault. “He kind of got dragged into it,” Bigley says.

“Nothing that any kid could do should justify an assault,” she adds.

None of the other youths were injured but Bigley says they were shaken up. “They were afraid because when an adult starts to act out like that, it scares kids,” she says.

Along with the assault charge, the woman, from Gravenhurst, is facing a charge of mischief under $5,000. She is due in a Bracebridge court on June 28.