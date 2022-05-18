Diggin' Downtown's detours for May 24 to May 30 (Supplied by Town of Huntsville)

Huntsville is re-expanding its closure of Lorne St. as Diggin’ Downtown approaches its end.

Starting Tuesday, Lorne St. will be closed to vehicles from Caroline St. to Minerva St., combining both of this month’s closures at the Main and Lorne intersection.

Main remains closed from Centre St. to Lorne, with Caroline staying one-way westbound in the same stretch. Traffic will be detoured onto Centre, Florence St. and Yonge St., with Main open to local traffic only from Centre to Yonge.

These changes will remain in place until May 30.

Town officials say residents on Lorne will keep access to their driveways, and as more traffic is expected with spring weather, encourage planning trips in advance.