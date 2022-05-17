The local chamber of commerce is crafting something in Huntsville.

The Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival is coming back to the town’s River Mill Park after a long pandemic wait.

“We’re bringing this festival back again after two years. Going to be a great day with great breweries from all over Ontario,” says Halley Clover with the Huntsville Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce. “Food vendors [are] mostly local, but we’ve got a couple from outside of Huntsville as well. We’ve [also] got local music all day.”

As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Clover says the event will directly support a local non-profit.

“We are donating the proceeds to the Coco Bear fundraiser for youth mental health, so that’s an added bonus this year,” she says.

The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 21, with tickets at $20.

According to Clover, buying your tickets in advance nets you a festival mug and three coupons for beer. She adds that Canvas Brewing Co. will host an afterparty with live music from the 90s and 2000s, with admission at $5.

