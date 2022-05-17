The fire danger rating in Muskoka has been dropped to moderate and the fire ban has been lifted.

“With the greenup in the bush and the higher humidity that we’re going to see with the lower temperatures, the fire danger rating has gone down to moderate,” says Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department. “We do measure it daily and we’ll keep an eye on it, but for now we’re down to moderate and things are looking good.”

It comes after days of rain and cooler weather. The ban was in place for six days.

Vadlja says they expect the current conditions to last for a couple of weeks, but adds that people still need to be cautious around fire.

“People still need to adhere to the by-laws, and there is no daytime burning,” says Vadlja. “They have to have adequate tools available if they do have a fire, and just make sure the fire is out when they’re done with it.”

The daytime burning ban means no fires are allowed from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

He adds to reach out to your area’s fire department for specifics on other rules that may apply.