An initiative at Canadore College isn’t just adding to North Bay’s tree canopy, it’s also bearing fruit.

The college is planting two orchards.

One is located at the Commerce Court Campus while the other is at the College Drive lower residence.

“As part of our food security project, this community orchard will foster intergenerational collaboration and help to nourish and inspire for years to come,” said Jesse Russell, Sustainable Development Project Leader.

The orchard was made possible through community partnerships with Clean, Green, Beautiful (CGB) North Bay and Trees for Nipissing.

CGB North Bay founder Hariett Madigan says they’re grateful to Canadore for its commitment to planting and maintaining two orchards. “The apple, pear and plum trees will contribute to our urban canopy, provide fresh food for our community, create learning opportunities for students, beautify the chosen locations, and further Canadore’s work towards sustainable practices,” she says.

The college says the orchards are helping Canadore create living labs to increase student learning and applied research opportunities.

CGB North Bay and Trees for Nipissing have already planted six orchards around the community including Canadore’s groves.

The college is also one of the partners supporting a third orchard at Nipissing Serenity Hospice.

With files from Richard Coffin